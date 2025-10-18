Avaada Electro files for ₹10,000-crore IPO via confidential route

According to a recent EY report, the power sector has emerged as a frontrunner in mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity in the first half of 2025, with a deal value of $8.5 billion. Renewable energy accounted for around 80% of the power sector’s total M&A activity over the period, and marked a significant increase from $3.2 billion in the first half of 2024 and $2.8 billion in the second half of 2024, indicating a strong interest in sustainable investments, it said. The report noted that India was now recognised as the world’s fourth-largest renewable-energy market, having attracted over $4 billion in foreign direct investment in the past year alone.