Avalon Tech's ₹865-crore IPO to kick off on 3 April: Check allotment, listing date2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Avalon has trimmed the IPO size to ₹865 crore. Earlier, it was looking to raise ₹1,025 crore through the initial share sale
The ₹865-crore initial public offering (IPO) of electronic manufacturing services provider Avalon Technologies will open for public subscription on 3 April and will close on 6 April, 2023.
