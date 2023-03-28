Avalon Technologies IPO: Bid to open on Monday, April 3, price band fixed at ₹415 to ₹436 per share2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 05:01 PM IST
On Monday, April 3, 2023, Avalon Technologies plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) of 19,839,450 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each subject to a maximum value of ₹865 Cr.
On Monday, April 3, 2023, Avalon Technologies plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) of 19,839,450 equity shares with a face value of ₹2 each subject to a maximum value of ₹865 Cr. A fresh issue of equity shares with a maximum value of ₹320 Cr and an offer for sale (OFS) equity shares with a maximum value of ₹545 Cr make up the initial public offering.
