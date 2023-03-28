Avalon Technologies IPO: Bid to open on Monday, April 3, price band fixed at 415 to 436 per share

Avalon Technologies said it proposes to utilize the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards the funding of prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and one of the material subsidiaries, i.e. Avalon Technology and Services Private Limited estimated to be ₹145 Cr; funding the working capital requirements of the company estimated to be ₹90 Cr; and balance amount towards General corporate purposes.