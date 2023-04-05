Avalon Technologies IPO GMP jumps on day 2 of subscription. Should you apply?2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 02:11 PM IST
- Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹30, say market observers
Avalon Technologies IPO: The initial public offering IPO ) of Avalon Technologies Ltd opened for subscription on 3rd April 2023 and the public issue worth ₹865 crore will remain open for bidding till 6th April 2023. As per the Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status on day 23 of bidding till 2:02 PM, the public offer has been subscribed 0.07 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.33 times. Despite dull response by investors, grey market sentiments have gone further bullish after trend reversal on Dalal Street. According to market observers, Avalon Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30.
