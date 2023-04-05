Avalon Technologies IPO: The initial public offering IPO ) of Avalon Technologies Ltd opened for subscription on 3rd April 2023 and the public issue worth ₹865 crore will remain open for bidding till 6th April 2023. As per the Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status on day 23 of bidding till 2:02 PM, the public offer has been subscribed 0.07 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.33 times. Despite dull response by investors, grey market sentiments have gone further bullish after trend reversal on Dalal Street. According to market observers, Avalon Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹30.

Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today

As told by market observers, Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹30, which is ₹5 higher from its Tuesday GMP of ₹25. They said that ₹30 Avalon Technologies IPO GMP signals that grey market is expecting Avalon Technologies IPO listing at around ₹466 per equity share, which is around 7 per cent higher from its price band of ₹415 to ₹436 per equity share. They said that Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today signals moderate listing of shares.

Avalon Technologies IPO review

Giving 'buy' tag to Avalon Technologies IPO for long term, Anand Rathi says, "Avalon Technologies Ltd. has end–to–end integrated solutions, providing a “One Stop Shop" for electronics and electro – mechanical design and manufacturing services with high entry barriers to business through their collective cross-industry experience, customer engagement capabilities and leading position in the high mix flexible volume product manufacturing segment and global delivery footprint with high quality standards and advanced manufacturing and assembly capabilities. We believe that company is fully priced and recommend a “Subscribe- Long term" rating to the IPO."

On whether Avalon Technologies IPO is good or bad for investing, Canara Bank Securities said, "Avalon Technologies is one of the leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services with a wide range of product portfolio. The company largely generates its revenues from the United States (~63% of revenues), catering to the sunrise industries such as clean tech, power automation, mobility. The company has an order book of INR 1190 crores as on November 2022 with a customer base of 80. Overall, EMS( Electronic Manufacturing Services) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% to reach INR 4500 billion from the current INR1469 billion. Its debt to equity ratio seems to be above average of its industry peers. However, its unique offering and B2B model help Avalon with long term relationships with its diverse customers, ensuring incremental order book and steady margin. We recommend to SUBSCRIBE for long term."

Reliance Securities has also given 'subscribe' tag to the IPO citing, "Considering the healthy business prospects for the Indian EMS industry, company’s high return ratios and similar margins relative to peers and valuation comfort at 55.5x P/E on annualised FY23 financials, we recommend SUBSCRIBE to the issue."

