Avalon Technologies IPO GMP jumps on day 2 of subscription. Should you apply?

On whether Avalon Technologies IPO is good or bad for investing, Canara Bank Securities said, "Avalon Technologies is one of the leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services with a wide range of product portfolio. The company largely generates its revenues from the United States (~63% of revenues), catering to the sunrise industries such as clean tech, power automation, mobility. The company has an order book of INR 1190 crores as on November 2022 with a customer base of 80. Overall, EMS( Electronic Manufacturing Services) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% to reach INR 4500 billion from the current INR1469 billion. Its debt to equity ratio seems to be above average of its industry peers. However, its unique offering and B2B model help Avalon with long term relationships with its diverse customers, ensuring incremental order book and steady margin. We recommend to SUBSCRIBE for long term."