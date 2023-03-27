Avalon Technologies IPO: GMP, key details to know as issue to open next week1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 10:48 AM IST
Avalon Technologies IPO comprises of ₹320 crore from the fresh issuance of equity shares and ₹545 crore through OFS
The initial public offering (IPO) of electronic manufacturing services firm Avalon Technologies will open for public subscription next week on Monday, April 3, 2023. The three-day public issue will close on Thursday, April 6, 2023 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on March 31, 2023.
