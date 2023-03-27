Avalon Technologies IPO: GMP, key details to know as issue to open next week

Avalon Technologies IPO comprises of ₹320 crore from the fresh issuance of equity shares and ₹545 crore through an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The company aims to raise ₹865 crore as compared to ₹1,025 crore it planned to raise through the initial share sale. Proceeds from the fresh issue would be used towards debt payment, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.