Avalon Technologies IPO: GMP rises ahead of subscription opening. Check key details2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Avalon Technologies is an end-to-end electronic manufacturing service solutions provider
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of electronic manufacturing services firm Avalon Technologies will open for public subscription next week on Monday, April 3, 2023 and conclude on April 6, 2023. The company has fixed a price band of ₹415-436 a share for its ₹865-crore initial share sale. The bidding for anchor investors will open on March 31.
