“Avalon Technologies recorded revenue from operations of ₹840 crore for fiscal 2022, with an order book worth ₹1,039 crore as of June 30, 2022. Although the overall outlook for Avalon Technologies IPO is positive, investors should be cautious given the current market conditions. The electronics manufacturing industry is known for its volatility, and raw material costs may adversely affect the business. Investors should carefully evaluate the company's performance, financial health, and growth prospects before investing in the IPO," said Krishna Raghavan- Founder at Unlistedkart.