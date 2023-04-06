Avalon Technologies IPO: GMP, subscription status, review. Apply or not?3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 08:02 AM IST
- Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹30, say stock market observers
Avalon Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies Limited opened for subscription on 3rd April 2023 and it will remain open for bidding till 6th April 2023. This means, today is the last date to apply for the public issue worth ₹865 crore. Meanwhile, after trend reversal on Dalal Street, grey market is also dropping positive signals in regard to Avalon Technologies IPO. According to market observers, shares of Avalon Technologies Limited are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today. However, Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status after two days of bidding is not promising. After day 2 of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.10 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.48 times.
