Avalon Technologies IPO: GMP, subscription status, review. Apply or not?

Avalon Technologies IPO review

Giving 'subscribe' tag to high risk investors for long term, Swastika Investmart saiid, "Avalon Technologies Ltd. is a fully integrated EMS company with endto end operations in delivering box-build solutions in India. It operates a business with high entry barriers and has a global delivery footprint. The company has strong order book. It has strong and stable financial performance with improving margins; however, its PAT margin for the first eight months of FY22 marked a decline, and it also has a high debt ratio currently. Secondly, it has a limited number of clients and serves a specific segment where a change in customer preference might affect it adversely. The issue is fully priced at a P/E ratio of around 39X; thus, after considering all the factors, we will recommend to subscribe this issue for high risk Investors for long term."