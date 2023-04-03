Avalon Technologies IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? GMP, key details here2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 08:12 AM IST
- Avalon Technologies raises ₹389 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO
The initial public offering of Electronic manufacturing services firm Avalon Technologies Ltd, with a price a band of ₹415-436 a share, will open for public subscription from Monday, April 3, 2023 till Thursday, April 6, 2023.
