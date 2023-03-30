Avalon Technologies IPO: What experts say as issue to open for subscription on Monday2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 12:54 PM IST
Avalon Technologies IPO comprises ₹320 crore from fresh issuance of equity shares and ₹545 crore through an OFS
Electronic manufacturing services firm Avalon Technologies fixed a price band of ₹415-436 a share for its ₹865-crore initial public offering (IPO). The three-day issue will be open for public subscription on Monday, April 3 and close on April 6, 2023 while bidding for anchor investors will open on Friday, March 31.
