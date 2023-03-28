Avalon Technologies IPO: Latest GMP, price band ahead of subscription opening next week1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:00 AM IST
The price band is set at ₹415 to ₹436 per share
The initial public offering (IPO) of electronic manufacturing services firm Avalon Technologies will open for public subscription next week on Monday, April 3, 2023. The three-day public issue will close on Thursday, April 6, 2023 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on March 31, 2023. The price band is set at ₹415 to ₹436 per share.
