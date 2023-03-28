Founded in 1999, Avalon is an end-to-end electronic manufacturing service solutions provider and counts Kyosan India, Zonar Systems Inc, Collins Aerospace, e-Infochips, The US Malabar Company, Meggitt (Securaplane Technologies Inc) and Systech Corporation as some of its key clients. It has 12 manufacturing units located across the US and India. Kunhamed Bicha and Bhaskar Srinivasan are the promoters of the company. In January, the company received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to float the IPO.