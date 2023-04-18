Avalon Technologies IPO listing date has been fixed on 18th April 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available on the official website of BSE — bseindia.com — the equity shares of Avalon Technologies Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Indian exchanges (BSE and NSE) in the list of 'B' group of securities.

According to primary and secondary market experts, the public issue worth ₹865 crore received lackluster response from investors across categories as the issue was highly priced. They went on to add that higher valuation may foil chances of higher premium for the allottees as Avalon Technologies shares may have a flat debut on Dalal Street today. Primary market experts also believe that Avalon Technologies IPO listing price would be around ₹446 per equity share as shares of the company is available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today.

Speaking on Avalon Technologies IPO listing, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com, which deals in unlisted shares, said, "The IPO of Avalon Technologies received a lackluster response across all categories. While the company has reported attractive margins compared to its peers, the IPO pricing was bit expensive, leaving little for investors on table. Additionally, primary market sentiments remains to be jittery, which may result in a flat listing for Avalon Technologies with the IPO likely to list around its issue price."

Expecting further dip in Avalon Technologies share price after flat listing, A R Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer at Tips2trades said, "Even though fundamentals of Avalon Technologies Ltd are great in terms of profitability and return ratios, PE ratio of above 50 in the current environment looks expensive." Ramachandran advised 'buy on dips' strategy post-listing in the scrip as he expected the Avalon Technologies shares to make further lows after listing.

What Avalon Technologies GMP signals?

According to primary market experts, Avalon Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹10, which means grey market too is expecting flat listing of Avalon Technologies shares. Unlisted share market experts went on to add that Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹10, which means grey market is expecting that Avalon Technologies IPO listing price would be around ₹446 ( ₹436 + ₹10), which is around 2 per cent higher from Avalon Technologies IPO price band of ₹415 to ₹436 per equity share.

Avalon Technologies management has already announced to use net proceeds from public issue for repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings of itself and one of its subsidiaries Avalon Technology and Services. Also, the company plans to use fresh capital proceeds for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status

In three days bidding from 3rd to 6th April 2023, Avalon Technologies IPO got subscribed 2.34 times on strong response by QIB category investors. The retail portion of the public issue got subscribed 0.88 times whereas its QIB category got subscribed 3.77 times. The public issue got subscribed 0.43 times in NII segment.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.