Avalon Technologies IPO listing date today. Experts predict flat debut of shares

According to primary and secondary market experts, the public issue worth ₹865 crore received lackluster response from investors across categories as the issue was highly priced. They went on to add that higher valuation may foil chances of higher premium for the allottees as Avalon Technologies shares may have a flat debut on Dalal Street today. Primary market experts also believe that Avalon Technologies IPO listing price would be around ₹446 per equity share as shares of the company is available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today.