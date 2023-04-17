Avalon Technologies IPO set to debut on BSE and NSE on 18 April. What should investors do?3 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 10:38 PM IST
- Avalon IPO received oversubscription on the final day of its offer. The company launched its public offer from April 3rd to April 6th. The IPO comprised a fresh issue worth ₹320 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating to ₹865 crore.
Avalon Technologies is set to make its market debut on Tuesday after the initial public offering. The company's IPO received oversubscription on the final day with strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Avalon's share price will list on both BSE and NSE.
