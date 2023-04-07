Avalon Technologies IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies Limited ended yesterday and the IPO received strong response by QIB investors on last date of bidding. As per the Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status after closure of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 2.34 times whereas its retail segment remained undersubscribed at 0.88 times. In QIB segment, the public issue worth ₹865 crore got subscribed 3.77 times. Meanwhile, it seems that grey market has also taken note of cold response by other than QIB investors to the public issue. According to market observers, Avalon Technologies share price has dipped in grey market today.

Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today

Market observers said that shares of Avalon Technologies are available at a premium of ₹25, which is ₹5 lower from its yesterday's premium of ₹30 per equity share. This means Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹25 and estimated listing price of the IPO by grey market is ₹461 ( ₹436 + ₹25), which is around 5 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹415 to ₹436 per equity share.

Market observers said that grey market sentiments in regard to Avalon Technologies IPO has gone down despite trend reversal on Dalal Street and RBI's policy meeting outcome fueling positive sentiments. They said that QIBs generally come in bulk and push subscription status of the public issue but rest of the categories have remained cold in regard to the IPO and this could be the reason for dent in grey market trends.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market sentiment shouldn't be taken blindly as it is non-regulated and completely speculative. They advised investors to scan financials of the company as it reflects concrete fundamental picture of the company.

Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status

After three days of bidding, the public issue got subscribed 2.34 times on strong response by QIB category investors. The retail portion of the public issue got subscribed 0.88 times whereas its QIB category got subscribed 3.77 times. The public issue got subscribed 0.43 times in NII segment.

Avalon Technologies IPO details

After closure of bidding, all eyes are now set on Avalon Technologies IPO allotment date which is most likely on 12th April 2023. The IPO is proposed for listing on both NSE and BSE and likely date for Avalon Technologies IPO listing is 18th April 2023.