Avalon Technologies IPO: What GMP signals about the public issue?

Avalon Technologies IPO: Subscription for the initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies Limited ended yesterday and the IPO received strong response by QIB investors on last date of bidding. As per the Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status after closure of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 2.34 times whereas its retail segment remained undersubscribed at 0.88 times. In QIB segment, the public issue worth ₹865 crore got subscribed 3.77 times. Meanwhile, it seems that grey market has also taken note of cold response by other than QIB investors to the public issue. According to market observers, Avalon Technologies share price has dipped in grey market today.

