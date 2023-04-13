Avalon Technologies IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of share allotment2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 02:11 PM IST
- Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹10 per equity share, say market observers
Avalon Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies Ltd has announced allotment of shares and now lucky allottees and market observers are eagerly waiting for Avalon Technologies IPO listing date, which is most likely on 18th April 2023. Meanwhile, after retracing from double digit to single digit premium in grey market, shares of Avalon Technologies Ltd are now available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×