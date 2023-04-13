Avalon Technologies IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of share allotment

Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, Avalon Technologies IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹10, which is ₹5 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹5 per share. Market observers maintained that rise in GMP can be attributed to the continuous rise in the Indian stock market as Sensex, Nifty and Bank Nifty have logged rise on eight days in a row. However, they maintained that due to cold response by investors, grey market remained negative towards the public issue as it got less than 100 per cent subscribed in all categories except QIBs.