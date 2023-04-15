Avalon Technologies IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing date?2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 12:18 PM IST
- Avalon Technologies IPO listing: Grey market is signaling that the public issue may list at around ₹448 apiece
Avalon Technologies IPO: After finalisation of share allotment, all eyes are now set on the Avalon Technologies IPO listing date, which is most likely on 18th April 2023. Meanwhile, before share listing date, both allottees and market observers are busy calculating the premium allottees may have on share debut. According to market observers, shares of Avalon Technologies Ltd is available at a premium of ₹12 per equity share in grey market today.
