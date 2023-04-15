Avalon Technologies IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing date?

Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹12, which is ₹2 higher from its yesterday's GMP of ₹10. Market observers said that the way Indian stock market has been rallying for last nine sessions, grey market response is not in sync with the secondary market performance. They said that the cold response by grey market can be attributed to the dull response given by investors to the IPO. The public issue remained under subscribed in all categories except QIBs. However, they maintained that despite dull response by investors, Avalon Technologies IPO GMP has remained positive throughout its debut in grey market, which signals positive debut of shares.