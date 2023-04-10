Avalon Technologies IPO: After closure of bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies Ltd, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for Avalon Technologies IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th April 2023. However, grey market sentiments have gone down further despite positive secondary market trends. According to market observers, shares of Avalon Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹10 per share, which is ₹15 lower from its weekend grey market premium (GMP).

Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹10, which is ₹15 lower from its weekend GMP of ₹25. They said that positive sentiments on Dalal Street failed to boost grey market sentiments in regard to Avalon Technologies IPO because of the dull response by other than QIB investors. They said that QIB investors subscribed to the public offer 3.77 times while in other category, the issue remained under subscribed.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹10 and estimated listing price of the IPO by grey market is ₹446 ( ₹436 + ₹10), which is around 2.25 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹415 to ₹436 per equity share.

Avalon Technologies IPO listing date is most likely on 18th April 2023.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market sentiment shouldn't be taken blindly as it is non-regulated and completely speculative. They advised investors to scan financials of the company as it reflects concrete fundamental picture of the company.

Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status

After three days of bidding, the public issue got subscribed 2.34 times on strong response by QIB category investors. The retail portion of the public issue got subscribed 0.88 times whereas its QIB category got subscribed 3.77 times. The public issue got subscribed 0.43 times in NII segment.