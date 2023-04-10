Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Ipo /  Avalon Technologies IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

Avalon Technologies IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

1 min read . 02:19 PM IST Asit Manohar
Avalon Technologies IPO GMP suggests that the public issue may list at around 446 apiece levels, believe market observers.

  • Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue got subscribed 3.77 times in QIB category

Avalon Technologies IPO: After closure of bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies Ltd, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for Avalon Technologies IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th April 2023. However, grey market sentiments have gone down further despite positive secondary market trends. According to market observers, shares of Avalon Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of 10 per share, which is 15 lower from its weekend grey market premium (GMP).

Avalon Technologies IPO: After closure of bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies Ltd, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for Avalon Technologies IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th April 2023. However, grey market sentiments have gone down further despite positive secondary market trends. According to market observers, shares of Avalon Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of 10 per share, which is 15 lower from its weekend grey market premium (GMP).

Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is 10, which is 15 lower from its weekend GMP of 25. They said that positive sentiments on Dalal Street failed to boost grey market sentiments in regard to Avalon Technologies IPO because of the dull response by other than QIB investors. They said that QIB investors subscribed to the public offer 3.77 times while in other category, the issue remained under subscribed.

Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is 10, which is 15 lower from its weekend GMP of 25. They said that positive sentiments on Dalal Street failed to boost grey market sentiments in regard to Avalon Technologies IPO because of the dull response by other than QIB investors. They said that QIB investors subscribed to the public offer 3.77 times while in other category, the issue remained under subscribed.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is 10 and estimated listing price of the IPO by grey market is 446 ( 436 + 10), which is around 2.25 per cent higher from its issue price of 415 to 436 per equity share.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that Avalon Technologies IPO GMP today is 10 and estimated listing price of the IPO by grey market is 446 ( 436 + 10), which is around 2.25 per cent higher from its issue price of 415 to 436 per equity share.

Avalon Technologies IPO listing date is most likely on 18th April 2023.

Avalon Technologies IPO listing date is most likely on 18th April 2023.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market sentiment shouldn't be taken blindly as it is non-regulated and completely speculative. They advised investors to scan financials of the company as it reflects concrete fundamental picture of the company.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market sentiment shouldn't be taken blindly as it is non-regulated and completely speculative. They advised investors to scan financials of the company as it reflects concrete fundamental picture of the company.

Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status

After three days of bidding, the public issue got subscribed 2.34 times on strong response by QIB category investors. The retail portion of the public issue got subscribed 0.88 times whereas its QIB category got subscribed 3.77 times. The public issue got subscribed 0.43 times in NII segment.

Avalon Technologies IPO subscription status

After three days of bidding, the public issue got subscribed 2.34 times on strong response by QIB category investors. The retail portion of the public issue got subscribed 0.88 times whereas its QIB category got subscribed 3.77 times. The public issue got subscribed 0.43 times in NII segment.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP