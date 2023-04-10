Avalon Technologies IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

Avalon Technologies IPO: After closure of bidding for initial public offering (IPO) of Avalon Technologies Ltd, bidders and market observers are eagerly waiting for Avalon Technologies IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th April 2023. However, grey market sentiments have gone down further despite positive secondary market trends. According to market observers, shares of Avalon Technologies Ltd are available at a premium of ₹10 per share, which is ₹15 lower from its weekend grey market premium (GMP).

