"Avalon Technologies Ltd made its debut in the market at a listing price of 436. The company's issue price was ₹415-436, so shares are listed at par with no profit and no loss. Investors with a high-risk tolerance may consider holding Avalon Technologies Ltd. shares long-term, with a recommended stop loss of around 405, which is lower price band of the issue," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.