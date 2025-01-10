Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO closed on January 9, attracting significant interest with 260.42 times bids. Allotment status is expected on January 10. The company shares may list at around ₹ 80 on January 14, suggests grey market trend.

Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO closed for subscription on Thursday, January 9, following which investor focus has shifted to the allotment status.

Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO allotment status is expected to be out today, i.e., January 10.

The ₹1.92 crore SME IPO witnessed a robust demand for its issue, garnering 260.42 times bids at the end of the three-day bidding process. The issue was subscribed 372.35 times in the retail segment and 140.46 times in the non-institutional investor (NII) segment.

Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO, which was open for subscription from January 7 to January 9, was a fixed-price issue of 2.74 lakh shares, with the IPO price of ₹70 apiece.

Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO Allotment Status In order to check the allotment status for Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO, investors can either head to the registrar - Skyline Financial Services' - website or BSE's website. Those investors who will receive the allotment can expect the credit of shares in their demat accounts on Monday, January 13, while initiation of refunds for those who won't receive shares is likely on the same date.

Steps to check Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO on registrar's website: 1. Head to Skyline Financial Services' website by following this link: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

2. Select Avax Apparels and Ornaments from the company name dropdown

3. Enter either of the three - Client ID, Application Number or PAN

4. Lastly, click on Search

Steps to check Avax Apparels and Ornaments IPO allotment status on BSE: 1. Head to BSE's website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select the issue type as Equity

3. Select Avax Apparels and Ornaments name from the dropdown

4. Enter either the application number or PAN number

5. Select 'I'm not a Robot' and hit Search