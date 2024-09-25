Avi Ansh Textile IPO allotment finalised: Check latest GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

  Avi Ansh Textile IPO IPO: The SME IPO attracted massive interest and was subscribed 8.32 times on the last day of bidding.

Nikita Prasad
Published25 Sep 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Avi Ansh Textile IPO plans to raise ₹25.99 crore from the fixed price issue
Avi Ansh Textile IPO plans to raise ₹25.99 crore from the fixed price issue (Photo: Company Website)

Avi Ansh Textile IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Avi Ansh Textile Limited received a strong response from investors during its recent three-day subscription period. The cotton yarn manufacturer's SME IPO opened for subscription on September 20, 2024, and was oversubscribed when it closed on September 24, 2024.

Investor's focus has now shifted to allotment status, as it has been finalised on Wednesday, September 25. Avi Ansh Textile IPO was subscribed nearly 8.32 times subscription on the third day of bidding. The SME IPO received 3,31,12,000 share applications against 3,981,542 shares offered on Wednesday.

Avi Ansh Textile IPO Details

Avi Ansh Textile's IPO price band is 62 per share. The company plans to raise 25.99 crore from the fixed-price issue, which comprises a fresh issue of 41.92 lakh equity shares. The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares, and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 124,000.

The company proposes to use the net issue proceeds to fund working capital requirements, term loan repayment, and general corporate purposes. 3Dimension Capital Services is the book-running lead manager of the Avi Ansh Textile IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

 

Avi Ansh Textile IPO GMP Today

According to stock market experts, Avi Ansh Textile IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is 2 per share. This shows that Avi Ansh Textile shares are trading higher by 2 at 64 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 3.23 per cent to the issue price of 62 per share. The GMP declined from 8 in the previous session, September 23 and 10 on September 22.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 09:22 PM IST
Avi Ansh Textile IPO allotment finalised: Check latest GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

