Avi Ansh Textile IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Avi Ansh Textile Limited received a strong response from investors during its recent three-day subscription period. The cotton yarn manufacturer's SME IPO opened for subscription on September 20, 2024, and was oversubscribed when it closed on September 24, 2024.

Investor's focus has now shifted to allotment status, as it has been finalised on Wednesday, September 25. Avi Ansh Textile IPO was subscribed nearly 8.32 times subscription on the third day of bidding. The SME IPO received 3,31,12,000 share applications against 3,981,542 shares offered on Wednesday.

Avi Ansh Textile IPO Details Avi Ansh Textile's IPO price band is ₹62 per share. The company plans to raise ₹25.99 crore from the fixed-price issue, which comprises a fresh issue of 41.92 lakh equity shares. The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares, and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹124,000.

The company proposes to use the net issue proceeds to fund working capital requirements, term loan repayment, and general corporate purposes. 3Dimension Capital Services is the book-running lead manager of the Avi Ansh Textile IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

