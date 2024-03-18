AVP Infracon IPO allotment to be finalised today; check GMP, 5 steps to check status
AVP Infracon IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Check status on Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd portal. Refund process starts tomorrow. Listed on NSE SME on March 20.
AVP Infracon IPO allotment date : AVP Infracon IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, March 18). The investors who applied for the issue can check the AVP Infracon IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
