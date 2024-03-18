AVP Infracon IPO allotment date : AVP Infracon IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, March 18). The investors who applied for the issue can check the AVP Infracon IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The basis of allotment allows investors to find out if and how many shares they have been allocated. The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, March 19, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday itself.

AVP Infracon share price will get listed on the NSE SME on Wednesday, March 20. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of AVP Infracon IPO.

If you have applied for the AVP Infracon IPO, you can check your AVP Infracon IPO allotment status on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. You can check the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd of your application on this link - https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

How to check AVP Infracon IPO allotment status on Purvashare? - Log in to AVP Infracon IPO allotment page - https://www.purvashare.com/investor-service/ipo-query

- Choose IPO Name 'AVP Infracon' from the drop-down menu bar.

- Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

- Click on the 'Search' button.

- Your AVP Infracon IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen (desktop/mobile).

AVP Infracon IPO GMP today AVP Infracon IPO GMP or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹75 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Today's IPO GMP points down and is expected to decrease further based on the activity of the grey market during the past 13 days. GMP ranges from ₹0 to ₹30, with ₹0 being the lowest, according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

