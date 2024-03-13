AVP Infracon IPO: Issue subscribed over 0.82 on day 1, retail portion fully subscribed; check GMP and other details
The AVP Infracon IPO was subscribed over 0.82 times on the first day of bidding on March 13. The SME IPO received 41,74,400 applications against offered 51,08,800 applications.
Construction company AVP Infracon initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 13. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 0.82 times on the first day.
