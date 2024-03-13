The AVP Infracon IPO was subscribed over 0.82 times on the first day of bidding on March 13. The SME IPO received 41,74,400 applications against offered 51,08,800 applications.

Construction company AVP Infracon initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on Wednesday, March 13. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 0.82 times on the first day.

AVP Infracon IPO specializes in a wide array of infrastructure development projects, encompassing civil works such as expressways, national highways, flyovers, bridges, and viaducts. Additionally, it undertakes irrigation projects, urban development initiatives including civic amenities, hospitals, warehouses, hotels, as well as various commercial and residential projects.

The SME IPO has reserved 1,248,000 shares to QIB, 939,200 shares to NII, 2,190,400 shares to retail investors.

The retail category received 35,93,600 shares, meanwhile, NII received 5,80,800 shares. QIB portion remained unsubscribed on the first day.

AVP Infracon IPO details The AVP Infracon IPO opened for bidding on March 13 and will close on March 15. The SME IPO is is a book built issue of ₹52.34 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 69.79 lakh shares.

The price band for AVP Infracon IPO has been fixed in the range between ₹71 to ₹75 per share.

Retail investors have the option to bid for a minimum of 1600 shares and can increase their bid in multiples of this figure. The minimum investment amount mandated for retail investors stands at ₹120,000.

The allotment of the AVP Infracon IPO is anticipated to conclude on Monday, March 18, 2024. The IPO of AVP Infracon is scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Share India Capital Services Private Limited acts as the book running lead manager for the AVP Infracon IPO, with Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar for the issue. Share India Securities fulfills the role of market maker for the AVP Infracon IPO.

AVP Infracon IPO GMP today The shares of AVP Infracon IPO is available at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market premium, according to market observers. This means that the estimated listing price of AVP Infracon IPO could be ₹95, which is 26.67% more than the issue price of ₹75.

