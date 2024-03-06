AVP Infracon IPO price band set at ₹71-75 per share; check issue dates, other key details of SME IPO
AVP Infracon IPO price band has been set at ₹71 to ₹75 per share. The company plans to raise ₹52.34 crore at the upper end of the price band from the book-built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 69.79 lakh equity shares.
AVP Infracon IPO: Infrastructure construction company AVP Infracon will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 13. AVP Infracon IPO is an SME IPO and the company has announced the price band for the issue.
