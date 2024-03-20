AVP Infracon Limited share price makes a tepid debut, stock opens with 5.3% premium at ₹79 apiece on NSE SME
AVP Infracon Limited shares debuted tepidly on NSE SME at ₹79, 5.33% higher than the issue price of ₹75. The IPO, open from March 13 to 15, was oversubscribed with the retail portion at 22.49 times and non-institutional investors at 46.15 times.
AVP Infracon Limited share price made a tepid debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, AVP Infracon share price opened at ₹79, which is 5.33% higher than the issue price of ₹75. Following a lukewarm listing, the stock was locked in 5% lower circuit.
