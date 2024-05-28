Awfis Space IPO allotment date: Awfis Space Solutions IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, May 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Awfis Space IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Awfis Space IPO subscription status on the final day of bidding was 108.56 times, as per BSE data.

To find out if they have received any shares at all and how many, investors might utilise the basis of allotment. On the IPO allocation status, the quantity of shares allocated will also be displayed. The refund procedure will start for those who applied but were not given shares. Credit to their demat accounts will be applied to the shares allotted to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Wednesday, May 29. The refund procedure will begin on Wednesday, as soon as the allocation is finalised.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing date is fixed for Thursday, May 30 on BSE and NSE.

If you have applied for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO, you can do a Awfis Space IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Directly enter your login information using the Bigshare link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- Awfis Space Solutions IPO allotment link

Step 2

Choose "Awfis Space Solutions IPO" from the list of companies.

Step 3

Select "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Tap "Search."

You may view your Awfis Space Solutions IPO on your phone's display or a computer monitor.

How to check Awfis Space IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3

Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4

Put in your application number or PAN.

How to check Awfis Space Solutions IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

One has to register with PAN by clicking the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website.

Step 3

Put in your password, user name, and captcha code.

Step 4

On the next page that opens, check the status of your IPO allocation.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO details

Awfis Space Solutions IPO issue size comprises of a fresh issue of ₹128 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,295,699 equity shares of a face value of ₹10 each by the promoter selling shareholder, Peak XV Partners Investments V (formerly known as SCI Investments V), offloading up to 6,615,586 equity shares; other selling shareholders, Bisque Ltd, who intends to sell up to 5,594,912 equity shares; and Link Investment Trust, who is likely to sell up to 85,201 equity shares, as per the RHP. Awfis Space Solutions IPO size is worth ₹599 crore.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the following objectives: capital expenditure for the establishment of new centres (42.03 crore); working capital requirements (54.37 crore); and general corporate purposes.

The book running lead managers for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd, and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, while the registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Awfis Space IPO GMP today

Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP today or is +129. This indicates Awfis share price were trading at a premium of ₹129 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the Awfis Space IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹512 apiece, which is 33.68% higher than the IPO price of ₹383.

Grey market activity over the previous 14 sessions indicates that the IPO GMP is moving upward and that a robust listing is anticipated. According to researchers at investorgain.com, the lowest GMP is ₹0 and the maximum GMP is ₹165.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

