Awfis Space IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status
Awfis Space Solutions IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Check allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd portal. Subscription status was 108.56 times on final bidding day. Listing date scheduled for May 30 on BSE and NSE.
Awfis Space IPO allotment date: Awfis Space Solutions IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Tuesday, May 28). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Awfis Space IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Awfis Space IPO subscription status on the final day of bidding was 108.56 times, as per BSE data.
