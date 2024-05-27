Awfis Space IPO: Issue booked over 50 times on day 3 so far, NIIs steal the show; check GMP, subscription status, more
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd offers various flexible workspace options and believes its business model is unique. The IPO was oversubscribed 50.35 times so far on the last day of bidding, with strong interest from retail, non-institutional, and QIB investors.
Awfis Space IPO subscription status: The initial public offering of co-working space firm Awfis Space Solutions has been subscribed 50.35 times on the last day of bidding today (Monday, May 27), at 14:09 IST, as per BSE data.
