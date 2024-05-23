Awfis Space IPO oversubscribed on Day 2, with retail, NIIs support. Check GMP, subscription status, more. Apply or not?
Awfis Space, a market leader in flexible workspace, offers significant growth potential with a dominant position in the market. Financial statements show increased revenue and reduced losses, with a positive outlook for future profitability. Investors willing to take risks can subscribe to the IPO.
Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscription status: The Awfis Space Solutions IPO attracted a lot of retail interest on its second day of the bidding process, which began on Wednesday, May 22. At 13:03 IST, Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscription status was 3.26 times, as per BSE data.
