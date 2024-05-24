Awfis Space Solutions IPO Day 3: Check latest GMP, subscription status. Should you apply?
Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band is fixed at ₹364 to ₹383 per share. The IPO lot size is 39 shares. The issue includes a reservation of up to 57,636 shares for employees and the company has offered at a discount of ₹36.
Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of workspace solutions provider Awfis Space Solutions has been receiving strong demand from investors as the issue has been oversubscribed.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started