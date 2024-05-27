Awfis Space Solutions IPO day 3: GMP, subscription status to review. Apply or not?
Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹120 in the grey market today
Awfis Space Solutions IPO day 3: The initial public offering (IPO) of Awfis Space Solutions Limited opened on 22nd May 2024. In the first two days of bidding, the public issue received an overwhelmingly positive response from the primary market investors, indicating a strong potential for the IPO. As per the Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscription status, the public issue has been booked 11.41 times in the first two days of bidding. Bidding for the public offer will end today evening. Hence, investors have just one day to apply for the mainboard IPO. Meanwhile, the grey market bias has further improved on the third day of Awfis Space Solutions IPO bidding. As per the market observers, Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP (grey market today) is ₹120, ₹9 higher than Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP of ₹111 on the weekend.
