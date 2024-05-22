Awfis Space Solutions IPO fully subscribed on day 1, retail investors bid highest; check latest GMP, subscription status
Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The mainboard IPO opened for subscription today and was fully booked by the end of the day at 2.03 times, according to BSE.
Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Awfis Space Solutions Limited opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 22 and was fully subscribed at 2.03 times by the end of today's session, according to BSE stock exchange data. The mainboard IPO of the workplace solution provider will remain open for investors till Monday, May 27, 2024.
