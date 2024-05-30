Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has been fixed on May 30 2024, i.e. today. As per the information on the BSE website, effective from Thursday, May 30, 2024, the equity shares of Awfis Space Solutions Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' Group of Securities. As lucky allottees are busy assessing the Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing gain, the grey market, a market where IPO shares are traded before they are officially listed, is signalling a strong premium. According to stock market observers, Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹127, meaning the grey market expects that Awfis Space Solutions' IPO listing price would be around ₹510 apiece mark.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing price prediction

Discussing the potential of the Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing, Shreyansh V Shah, Research Analyst at StoxBox, expressed, "With a robust oversubscription of about 108.2 times, we anticipate a significant listing of the issue upon its debut on the bourses. We project shares to list at around ₹500 per share, a substantial increase from the issued price of ₹383, implying a promising upside of about 30 percent."

When asked about the potential listing range for Awfis Space Solutions today, Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360, confidently stated, “We anticipate a listing at around ₹510 to ₹520 per share, which could result in a listing gain of approximately 33 percent."

Reaffirming the market's positive outlook on the debut of Awfis Space Solutions shares, VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Co-Founder of Stock Market Today, explained, "Despite the company's net profit being negative and total borrowing increasing by 4x between 2021 and 2023, its revenue surged by 103% and PAT rose by 18.4% between FY2022-23. In a bullish scenario, we could see Awfis Space Solutions shares listing around ₹520 per equity share."

Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP today

According to stock market observers, shares of Awfis Space Solutions Limited are available at a premium of ₹127 in the grey market today. This means the grey market expects that Awfis Space Solutions' share listing will be around ₹510 ( ₹283 + ₹127), which is around 33 percent higher than the upper price band of the public issue.

