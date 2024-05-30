Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares
Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP: The grey market is signalling that Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing price would be around ₹510, say market observers
Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Awfis Space Solutions Ltd has been fixed on May 30 2024, i.e. today. As per the information on the BSE website, effective from Thursday, May 30, 2024, the equity shares of Awfis Space Solutions Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the BSE and NSE in the list of 'B' Group of Securities. As lucky allottees are busy assessing the Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing gain, the grey market, a market where IPO shares are traded before they are officially listed, is signalling a strong premium. According to stock market observers, Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹127, meaning the grey market expects that Awfis Space Solutions' IPO listing price would be around ₹510 apiece mark.
