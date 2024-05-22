Awfis Space Solutions IPO opens today. Check GMP, subscription status, should you subscribe
Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band is set at ₹364 to ₹383 per share. The IPO lot size is 39 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,937.
Awfis Space Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of workspace solutions provider Awfis Space Solutions opens today, May 22. The bidding for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO will end on Monday, May 27.
