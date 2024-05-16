Awfis Space Solutions IPO: Price band set at ₹364-383 apiece; check issue size, key dates, more.
Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band is set at ₹364 to ₹383 per equity share. The subscription date is from May 22 to May 27.
Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band: The Awfis Space Solutions Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹364 to ₹383 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Awfis Space Solutions IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, and will close on Monday, May 27. The allocation to anchor investors for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 21. Bids can be made for a minimum of 39 equity shares and in multiples of 39 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started