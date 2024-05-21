Workspace solutions provider Awfis Space Solutions' initial public offerings (IPO), the only mainboard segment public issue scheduled for this week, will open for subscription tomorrow, May 22.

The IPO, which will be closed on May 27, includes a fresh issue of ₹128 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,295,699 equity shares, with a face value of ₹10 each. This OFS involves the promoter selling shareholder, Peak XV Partners Investments V (formerly known as SCI Investments V), who plans to sell up to 6,615,586 equity shares. Other selling shareholders include Bisque Ltd, intending to sell up to 5,594,912 equity shares, and Link Investment Trust, likely to sell up to 85,201 equity shares, according to the RHP. The total size of the Awfis Space Solutions IPO amounts to ₹599 crore.

The offer is a book-building process, allocating 75% of the net offer to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), reserving 15% for non-institutional buyers, and capping retail buyers' reservations at 10%. Employees participating in the employee reserve segment are entitled to a ₹36 discount per equity share. The employee reservation segment comprises equity shares totaling up to ₹2 crore.

Awfis Space Solutions Ltd offers diverse flexible workspace solutions, catering to various needs, from individual flexible desk requirements to tailored office spaces for startups, small and medium enterprises, large corporations and multinational corporations.

Here are ten factors to consider before subscribing to the Awfis Space Solutions IPO -

Awfis Space Solutions IPO date: The IPO opens for subscription on May 22, 2024, and closes on May 27, 2024.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO price band: The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹364 to ₹383 per equity share of the face value ₹10.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO size: The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹128 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of a maximum of 12,295,699 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO lot size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 39 equity shares and, after that, in increments of 39 equity shares.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO promoters: Amit Ramani and Peak XV are the company's promoters.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO allotment date: The allotment for the IPO is anticipated to be finalised by Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO listing date: The shares are scheduled to be listed on both the BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO book-running managers: ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Iifl Securities Ltd and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd are the book-running lead managers.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO GMP: According to market observers, the shares of Awfis Space Solutions are trading at a premium of ₹165 in the grey market.

