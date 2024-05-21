Awfis Space Solutions IPO to open tomorrow; Here are 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue
According to market observers, the shares of Awfis Space Solutions are trading at a premium of ₹165 in the grey market.
Workspace solutions provider Awfis Space Solutions' initial public offerings (IPO), the only mainboard segment public issue scheduled for this week, will open for subscription tomorrow, May 22.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started