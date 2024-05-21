Awfis Space Solutions IPO: Workspace provider raises ₹268.61 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
According to the exchange filing, the company allocated 70,13,483 shares to 32 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹383 per equity share.
Peak XV-backed Awfis Space Solutions on Tuesday raised over ₹268.61 crore in an anchor book round a day before its initial public offerings (IPO) open for subscription.
