Peak XV-backed Awfis Space Solutions on Tuesday raised over ₹268.61 crore in an anchor book round a day before its initial public offerings (IPO) open for subscription.

According to the exchange filing, the company allocated 70,13,483 shares to 32 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹383 per equity share.

"The IPO Committee of the Company at its meeting held on May 21, 2024, in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers to the Offer, has finalized allocation of 70,13,483 Equity Shares, to Anchor Investors at Anchor Investor allocation price of ₹ 383/- per Equity Share (including share premium of ₹ 373/- per Equity Share),"

The company further informed that 53.53 per cent of the total allocation to anchor investors were allocated to 12 domestic mutual funds. “Out of the total allocation of 70,13,483 Equity Shares to the Anchor Investors, 37,53,968 Equity Shares (i.e. 53.53% of the total allocation to Anchor Investors) were allocated to 12 domestic mutual funds through a total of 19 schemes," the company said.

Larger investment position was taken by Ashoka Whiteoak ICAV and Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust PLC.

Prominent Domestic Institutional Investors included HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd, Axis Mutual Fund, Canara Rebeco Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Large Cap Fund and Edelweiss Trusteeship Co Ltd.

Prominent amongst foreign funds included Goldman Sachs Funds, Allianz Global Investors Fund, HSBC Global Investors Fund, Volrado Venture Partners Fund and Natixis International Funds.

Awfis Space Solutions IPO details

The Awfis Space Solutions IPO subscription will open on Wednesday, May 22, and close on Monday, May 27. The price range is set between ₹364 and ₹383 per equity share, each with a face value of ₹10.

Bids must be placed for at least 39 equity shares, and any additional bids must be in multiples of 39 equity shares.

The basis of share allotment for Awfis Space Solutions' IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, May 28. Refunds will begin on Wednesday, May 29, with shares being credited to the demat accounts of allottees on the same day. The Awfis Space Solutions shares are anticipated to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, May 30.

The lead managers for the Awfis Space Solutions IPO are ICICI Securities Limited, Axis Capital Limited, IIFL Securities Ltd, and Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar.

