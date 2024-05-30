Awfis Space Solutions share price makes a positive debut, stock opens with 13.5% premium at ₹435 apiece on NSE
Awfis Space Solutions share price had a successful debut on the stock exchange, opening at ₹435 on NSE and ₹432.25 on BSE. Market experts predicted an opening range of ₹500 to ₹510 per share.
Awfis Space Solutions share price made a positive debut on the bourses today. On NSE, Awfis Space Solutions share price opened at ₹435 per share, 13.58% higher than the issue price of ₹383. On BSE, Awfis Space share price today opened at ₹432.25 apiece, up 12.86% than the issue price.
